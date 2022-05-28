Calderdale group offers free mental health awareness sessions

The group, who recently raised £5,000 for Andy's Man Club by organising a comedy night, will hold one event for men and another for women.
Both will be held in Greetland and run by members of the group who are trained in mental health first aid and first aid assistance.
The sessions are aimed at highlighting symptoms to look out for and how to access professional support.
The men's sessions takes place on Saturday, July 9 and the women's on Saturday, September 10.
For more information visit Elland Round Table's Facebook page or email [email protected]