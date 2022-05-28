Calderdale group offers free mental health awareness sessions

The group, who recently raised £5,000 for Andy's Man Club by organising a comedy night, will hold one event for men and another for women.

Both will be held in Greetland and run by members of the group who are trained in mental health first aid and first aid assistance.

The sessions are aimed at highlighting symptoms to look out for and how to access professional support.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will be held in Greetland.

The men's sessions takes place on Saturday, July 9 and the women's on Saturday, September 10.