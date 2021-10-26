Calderdale people urged to 'choose the right service' to ease pressure on local healthcare

Dr Steven Cleasby

The ‘Together We Can’ campaign urges people to work together and support the NHS by choosing "the right service at the right time".

They say it was developed after finding people can be confused about what NHS service to use when they need urgent help.

The campaign includes a dedicated website with advice on self-care and child health, links to local support organisations, and information about choosing the right health service.

Dr Steven Cleasby, Chair of NHS Calderdale CCG and a GP in Halifax, said: “Health services across our areas are the busiest they’ve ever been, and this campaign is about giving people the information they need to choose the right service for their health needs so they can get the treatment they need quickly.

“I’d urge people to go to www.togetherwe-can.com, take a look at the information that’s there and bookmark it on your web browser or create a shortcut to it on your smartphone’s home screen. It’s a really useful tool that could make all the difference to you and your family.

“Soon you’ll also start seeing helpful information in your local shops and pharmacies.

“Together we can get the help we need, when we need it, and help our health services to be as efficient as possible.”

Dr Khalid Naeem, Chair of NHS Kirklees CCG and a GP in Batley, said: “NHS services are already extremely busy. If you’re unwell or injured, it’s important to choose the right service to make sure you get the best treatment as quickly as possible. There are a wide range of options available. You may not need to see your GP or go to A and E.