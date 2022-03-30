Calderdale Royal Hospital to completely ban smoking anywhere on Trust's grounds

From April, patients, visitors and staff will no longer be able to smoke anywhere on trust premises, inside or out.

Medical Director for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT), David Birkenhead, said the Trust has been smoke free in its buildings since 2007, but in line with other trusts they will be asking people not to smoke anywhere in our grounds.

“We fully support the National Policy around smoke free hospitals so all our sites will be entirely smoke free in April," said Mr Birkenhead. "This change will see the removal of designated smoking shelters and a ban on smoking anywhere in the hospital grounds, including gardens, car parks and waiting areas.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

“We know that smoking is the largest single preventable cause of ill health and premature death in the UK and as a Trust we want to provide an environment that promotes health and wellbeing. We are committed to protecting our colleagues, patients and visitors against the effects of smoking.

“We are hopeful that this decision will encourage patients, visitors and staff to make their own decision to stop smoking. We recognise that some people are dependent on nicotine, so we will make sure that we support them and signpost them to resources to help them to stop smoking.”