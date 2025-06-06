Calderdale Royal Hospital to receive £5.7m funding for hospital repairs

Halifax patients are set to benefit from £5.7m in funding to help with hospital repairs.

Across the country, over 400 hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites, including the Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, will be handed £750 million to tackle long-term problems such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation and electrical issues, helping to prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments.

Calderdale Royal Hospital is set to receive £5,702,000 through the Government’s hospital funding package.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax, which is part of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

This will be used to improve the hospital both externally and internally, bringing a welcome upgrade which will help local residents benefit from better services and facilities across the health system.

The aim of the funding is that fixing the backlog of maintenance at NHS hospitals will help prevent cancellations, with services disrupted over 4,000 times in 2023/24 due to issues with poor quality buildings.

The hospital funding package was confirmed in last year’s Autumn Budget, in which an extra £26billion was secured for the NHS by the Labour Government.

Kate Dearden, Labour MP for Halifax said: “This is very welcome news for patients at the Calderdale Royal Hospital, as this Labour Government continues to deliver on our promise to residents in Halifax that we will turn the NHS around.

"The Calderdale Royal Hospital is a key healthcare provider in my constituency – providing vital treatment to patients in their time of need, so I'm delighted to hear that they will be benefitting from a £5.7 million investment.

“Step by step, we are not only lifting the NHS off its knees with more appointments and more GPs, but helping to make it fit for the future with vital maintenance to help prevent cancelled appointments and operations. Lots done, and lots more to do.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity.

“We are on a mission to rebuild our NHS through investment and modernisation.

“Patients and staff deserve to be in buildings that are safe, comfortable and fit for purpose. Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”