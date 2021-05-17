Calderdale sees surge in GP calls as more people come forward with health concerns

Whilst social restrictions continue to be relaxed by central government, healthcare services across Calderdale are seeing a significant increase in demand as people feel more comfortable coming forward seeking health care and advice.

Dr Steven Cleasby, Chair of NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group and GP at Spring Hall Group Practice in Halifax, said: “Before you visit A&E or request a GP appointment, we’re asking people to Stop, Think and Choose the right service for your needs. This helps us focus our attention of the most poorly people in our community whilst delivering the lifesaving vaccination programme.

“Many minor issues like a cough, sore throat and rashes can be dealt with at home with a well-stocked medicine cabinet, but if you need health advice quickly for aches, pains, rashes and other minor illnesses and conditions you can speak to a pharmacist. They can recommend a treatment to help or will tell you if you need to speak to a doctor.

“If you’re not sure where to go for help visit www.111.nhs.uk online, and follow the prompts on-screen, which will point you to the right medical service for your needs. You can also call 111 from your telephone when it’s urgent, but not a health emergency.

“If you’ve already tried these other options, or they are not suitable then GP practices are still here for you but please be patient as our telephone lines are extremely busy, you may want to contact us using our website or NHS App instead.”

GP practices have remained open throughout the pandemic, and in March there were 108,441 appointments held with the borough's GPs, with over 60,000 of them taking place in person.