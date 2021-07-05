Calderdale social care provider looking to double its workforce

Ash Farid, Managing Director and Sara Butterfield, Care Manager.

Due to Caremark’s wide range of services, they are seeing this increase from both the publicly funded sector and privately funded clients across the local community.

The roles would be varied and rewarding, this reward not only comes from the great rates of pay and full training, but the reward of making a real difference in the local community, caring for the vulnerable of Calderdale those who need the highest standard of care & support Caremark provide the most.

Much of this demand is centred around a shift from people wanting residential care to those wanting to remain in their own homes, with their things around them, remaining in the community they live in, with as little or as much help as they need, from the emphatic visiting care workers.

In fact, a recent National YouGov survey showed 92% of people over 50 questioned said they would prefer to be cared for at home than in a residential home.

In order to fulfil this need to the people of Calderdale, Caremark are looking to expand their Care Team and as full training is given, there would be no need for any care sector experience. There are many transferable skills from sectors such as hospitality which could be put to good use straight away.

Managing Director Ash Farid said: “There is growing demand for care at home, especially as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Over the past year, staying at home has been safer than anywhere else and we are getting more enquiries from people who want to stay at home but need support to do this.

To meet this demand, we are looking to grow the amount of care we provide by at least 50% throughout the rest of 2021, and to do this we need to recruit the staff who will help us deliver this care.”

The support Caremark (Calderdale) provides ranges from simple things such as helping with meals and household chores, through to supporting people with more complex care needs, such as physical and learning disabilities, dementia, and autism.

Ash, who set up Caremark (Calderdale) in 2019, added: “Our amazing care and support workers have worked on the frontline throughout the whole of the pandemic, making sure our customers can remain safe, living as independently as possible in their own homes.