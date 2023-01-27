The campaign, which is set to launch on Monday January 30, focuses on younger women aged 18-25, and aims to ensure those that want help, know how to access it.

It will highlight tobacco use as the leading preventable cause of miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal deaths, whilst addressing the barriers and promoting facilitators that will support young women.

This supports the NHS’s wider ambition for a smokefree generation with their current anti-smoking model adapted for pregnant women and their partners.

Despite these risks being well told, according to NHS research 8.8% of UK mothers were smokers at the time of delivery.

Furthemore, the data shows only 50% of pregnant women who smoke are motivated to stop without wider incentive or intervention.

The research highlighted the need for a non-judgemental campaign that focused on a woman’s self-belief that – with support – positive health choices and change is possible.

It also showed the importance of a supportive partner and peer group in influencing a woman’s decision to stop smoking.

With this backdrop, West Yorkshire HCP created the campaign by using insight from local pregnant women and the experience and advice of regional healthcare professionals.

Robin Tuddenham, CEO for Calderdale Council and co-chair of the West Yorkshire HCP’s Improving Population Health Programme, said: “We are committed as a health and care partnership to doing all we can to support pregnant women who want to stop smoking. This campaign aims to reduce the number of young mums known to be smokers at the time of delivery by providing the right support at the earliest stages possible. It’s never too late - every day makes a difference to both mum and baby’s health.”

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director, NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and co-chair for West Yorkshire HCP’s Improving Population Health Programme, added: “All forms of tobacco are harmful, and there is no safe level of exposure to tobacco.