A young Halifax woman is back in the UK after suffering horrendous complications from breast surgery in Turkey.

As reported by the Courier, Chloe Rose was left with necrosis – the death of body tissue – after undergoing a breast uplift last week.

The 22-year-old’s horrified loved ones launched an urgent appeal to get her home so she could receive treatment here and be back with her family.

They were inundated with kind donations, raising more than £8,000 is just a few days.

Chloe Rose, from Halifax, suffered horrific complications after the surgery in Turkey

Yesterday, with help from the British embassy in Turkey, Chloe and her friend Rachel Mucha were able to come back to the UK on a medically-assisted flight.

Although still very unwell, Chloe is now accessing medical care here.

Her sister-in-law Collette Pickering, said: “There’s a massive sense of relief that we’re now able to see her.

Chloe Rose, from Halifax, has been flown back to the UK

"It was so awful hearing her screaming in pain and not being able to be with her.

"It’s hard to express how heartbreaking it has been for her to have to go through this at such a young age but I’m so proud of her and how she has handled it.”

She said she is grateful and overwhelmed by the response to the fundraising appeal.

"I’ve had complete strangers sending messages of love and support, and massive donations from people we don’t even know,” said Collette.