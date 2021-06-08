200,000 vaccination milestone for Calderdale

The latest figures published show that local teams have now vaccinated 124,943 people and given 85,393 people their second jab, taking the total to 210,336 doses.

NHS Calderdale CCG Chair, Dr Steven Cleasby, said: “Yet another incredible milestone has been reached as 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been given to people in Calderdale.

“Reaching this milestone is down to months of hard work from everyone in the NHS, local authority and voluntary and community organisations who have played a role in this and are helping to protect thousands of local people.

“And it seems apt during volunteers’ week to also say a huge thank you to everyone who has given up their time to help make this happen – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Anyone aged 30 and over can now book a vaccination without waiting for an invitation at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119.

Dr Nigel Taylor, Clinical Director of the Upper Calder Valley PCN said: “We are making fantastic progress on our vaccination rollout and ensuring as many people as possible get the maximum protection against this awful virus.