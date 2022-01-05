559 Covid cases recorded in 24 hours in Calderdale

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

A total of 44,129 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 4 (Tuesday), up from 43,570 on Monday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 218,705 over the period, to 13,641,520 – though the number of newly-reported cases for Northern Ireland covers a four-day period, and for Wales a two-day period.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 397 people had died in the area by January 4 (Tuesday) – up from 396 on Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 13,180 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 144,238 people had received both jabs by January 3 (Monday) – 76% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.