752 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Calderdale over the weekend

A total of 52,591 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 24 (Monday), up from 51,839 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 414 people had died in the area by January 24 (Monday) – up from 412 on Friday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on eight the previous week.

They were among 13,620 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 145,674 people had received both jabs by January 23 (Sunday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.