COVID-19 jabs for 16 and 17 year olds: These locations in Calderdale will be offering walk-in appointments

Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the recent recommendations from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the local NHS has been working with partners to ensure all 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible.

To get your jab, you can either visit one of the walk in services that are able to jab 16 and 17 year olds or wait to be contacted by your GP.

Centres offering walk-in appointments for 16 and 17 year olds over the next week include: Station Road Surgery, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden Health Centre, Spring Hall Practice, Halifax and Bankfield Surgery, Elland. Dates and times are available at calderdaleccg.nhs.uk/grabajab

Station Road Surgery, Sowerby Bridge will also be offering vaccine for over 16s tomorrow (Saturday).

More clinics will be added each week so keep checking for details. You do not need to be registered with a GP or have an NHS number to attend these walk-in clinics.

Kate Horne, who leads the COVID-19 Vaccination programme for Calderdale, said there has been an incredible response to the vaccination programme, with 71% of all those eligible now fully vaccinated, and that she would encourage all young people to get their jab as soon as possible if they have not already.

She said: “It’s been a difficult 15 months for many people, and particularly hard for young people who’ve missed out on so many things that are part of their normal social life. Having the jab means that you and your loved-ones are better protected against the virus. And whether you are out and about enjoying your summer break before classes start or starting a new job it has never been easier to get your vaccine.”

In line with JCVI guidance, 16 and 17 year olds will be vaccinated with a single dose of Pfizer vaccine.