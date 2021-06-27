Extra testing coming to part of Halifax after surge in coronavirus cases

People are being urged to get tested for Covid-19.

One of the ward councillors for the area Mike Barnes said as of June 21, Skircoat Green had 18 confirmed cases - a rise of 157 per cent on the previous week.

Nearby Savile Park had 10 cases - a rise of 11 per cent, and Southowram and Siddal had 11 cases - up 22 per cent.

He said details are being finalised for extra testing to take place in Skircoat Green in the coming days.

"Rates are rising across Calderdale and in Skircoat cases are up 157 per cent. I would say to people go and get tested."

Covid-19 testing in Calderdale has more than doubled since additional testing began in areas with increasing case rates.

Calderdale now has the highest testing rate in the Yorkshire and Humber region, with about 1,200 people being tested each day. That is 200 people more per day than the next highest testing council area.