More than 450 coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

A total of 37,709 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 20 (Monday), up from 37,252 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 262,767 over the period, to 11,453,121.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 392 people had died in the area by December 20 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 13,058 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 143,044 people had received both jabs by December 19 (Sunday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.