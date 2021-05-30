More than two in five people in Calderdale fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 74,769 people had received both jabs by May 23 – 44% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 66,303 were aged 40 and over – 59% of the age group.

It means 8,466 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Calderdale, 71% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, with 84.4% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Greetland and Stainland, 80.2%

3) Sowerby and Luddendenfoot, 80.2%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) King Cross, 45.8%

2) Pellon East, 49.2%

3) Pellon West and Highroad Well, 50.6%

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60% of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Calderdale have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 994 out of 1277 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 23 – meaning 22% have not had a jab.