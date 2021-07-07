Second vaccinations brought forward to eight weeks for people in Calderdale

With the second dose having been shown to be particularly important in protecting people against the Delta variant, everyone aged 18 and over will now be offered their second jab eight weeks after their first, rather than at 12 weeks.

This is to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection from the virus at the earliest opportunity possible.

People need two doses of the vaccine to get the maximum amount of protection and evidence shows that a gap of 8-12 weeks between doses is likely to provide higher levels of protection than a shorter interval of 3 to 4 weeks.

Neil Smurthwaite

Over 106,692 people in Calderdale have now been double-jabbed and local health chiefs are keen to make sure everyone understands the importance of getting both doses.

Neil Smurthwaite, Chief Operating Officer for NHS Calderdale CCG said: “The second dose of the vaccine is vital for achieving higher and longer lasting protection against Covid-19 so we are urging everyone to make sure they get their second jab.

“Where Covid is concerned, it just isn’t worth taking the risk of not getting the maximum protection. We’ve all seen the terrible effects that this virus can have and the havoc it has caused across our communities so please do your bit, and don’t leave your jab half done.”