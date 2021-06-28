Three in five people in Calderdale fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 103,675 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 61% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 100,970 were aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.

Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It means 2,705 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Calderdale

Across Calderdale, 80% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, with 89.8% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Northowram and Shelf, 88.5%

3) Hipperholme, 87.5%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) King Cross, 55.8%

2) Pellon East, 59.4%

3) Pellon West and Highroad Well, 60.9%

Across England, 26.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 25.6 million people aged 25 and over – 65% of the age group.

In total, 35.9 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 79% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Calderdale have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 1,067 out of 1,325 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 20 – meaning 19% have not had a jab.