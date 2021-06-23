Walk-in vaccination clinics help adults in Calderdale to ‘grab a jab’

Over 1,100 people were vaccinated at walk-in clinics held at the Piece Hall over the weekend and Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre on Monday 21 June.

At both sessions vaccinations were available to anyone over the age of 18 yet to be vaccinated, and to people ready for a second dose.

Vaccinations were delivered by experienced clinicians and vaccinators from GP practices around Calder and Ryburn and North Halifax Primary Care Networks and offered both first and second jabs.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network, said: “To have delivered over 1100 further vaccinations is fantastic, and I’d like to thank everyone who came along to these sessions for doing their bit in helping us return to a normal way of life. Research now shows that not only do these vaccines reduce the severity of illness and prevent hundreds of deaths every day, they also reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

“The walk-in sessions are proving a big hit and helping to reach large numbers of people who have not yet taken up the offer of a vaccination. We’re having a big push this weekend to try to reach as many people as possible so if you’re over 18 and haven’t had a vaccination yet, or it’s been eight weeks since your first dose, please take the chance to ‘grab your jab’ at a walk-in clinic near you.”

Details of walk-in sessions being held around Calderdale are available at www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk. No appointment is needed to get a vaccination at these sessions, you do not need to be registered with a GP and you do not need to present your NHS number.

Abrar Hussain, Operations Lead Halifax Opportunities Trust, who received his first COVID-19 vaccination at the walk-in session at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre, said: “We had a good turnout at the walk-in vaccination clinic, people attended from across the Halifax community, including young people and families who received their vaccination together. The feedback we received was really positive about how convenient and accessible people found the clinic.”

If you’re aged 18 or over you can book a coronavirus vaccination and get more information online at nhs.uk/CovidVaccination, or by calling 119.

Figures published on Thursday 17 June showed vaccination teams in Calderdale have now vaccinated a total of 130,886. 10,180 vaccinations were delivered in Calderdale between 10-17 June.