What could change in Calderdale on July 19 as Covid restrictions set to lift

At a recent briefing the Prime Minister said the government was looking to "move away from legal restrictions" and would instead allow people "to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus".

The new plans still need to be approved on July 12, when the latest Covid health data will be reviewed.

What could change in Calderdale on July 19 as Covid set to restrictions lift

If approved on July 12 the following rules and restrictions will be relaxed:

• Social distancing rules will be removed (except in some circumstances such as medical settings and ports of entry).

• No limits on social contact, meaning an end to the 'rule of six'.

• No legal requirements for face coverings, but they will still be advised for enclosed and crowded public spaces, hospitals and healthcare settings.

These restrictions placed on businesses and events will also be lifted following approval:

• Capacity caps on businesses will be lifted.

• Hospitality businesses will no longer be required to provide table service only

• Nightclubs permitted to reopen.

• No limits on numbers at weddings and funerals.

• No limits on people attending concerts, theatres or sports events.