What do you think of the new Covid rules which come into force today?
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:10 pm
With concerns rising about the new Omicron variant, masks are once again mandatory in shops and public transport in England, while booster jabs are available to everyone aged over 18.
With Christmas just around the corner, are these measures enough to prevent a new wave of infections and any further lockdowns? Are you concerned your Christmas plans could be affected?
Do you think people will be obeying the new rules. If you are a shop owner, how do the new rules affect you?
