Councillors accept £2 million boost from Sport England to new North Bridge leisure centre

Senior councillors have accepted a £2 million boost from Sport England towards the cost of building a new leisure centre in Calderdale.

Calderdale Council Cabinet members welcomed the news which will help cover the cost of building a long-awaited and much-delayed £35 million leisure centre at North Bridge, Halifax, on the site of the now closed former centre.

As well as accepting the money, councillors also agreed changes to the council’s capital spending plans, which have increased by £15.2 million in the first quarter of this financial year, to June 30.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look. March 2024 image

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) explained “change is a constant” in capital schemes and these will alter as some schemes are brought forward and others pushed back.

“However, good news in referring to some of the external funding that we’ve been successfully bringing in recently.

“That includes Arts Council funding for repairs to the Bankfield Museum (Halifax), which was very much needed, and also the £2 million to the leisure centre, to highlight that the council has been very effective in bringing in external funding for capital projects,” she said.

Councillors heard the council has now earmarked £346 million for spending on capital projects over time.

Coun Silvia Dacre. Picture: Sugarbird Photography

Coun Dacre said 68 per cent of these projects are funded by grants, with the council borrowing money for another 28 per cent, and also using smaller amounts from revenue budgets, reserves and pooled resources cash.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the authority was very pleased to secure the Sports England cash – “bite their hands off” in parlance.

She said the council punched above its weight getting grant cash in.

“Nearly 70 per cent of that capital monies that we spend in this area is money we’re pulling in from outside and that is fantastic,” said Coun Scullion.

Coun Jane Scullion. Picture: Sugarbird Photography

The level of borrowing needed was “extremely low” among comparator councils, Calderdale being in the bottom three of borrowers, she said.

Site set-up and enabling works for the new leisure centre should be visible this month, councillors were recently told, with construction dates expected to be set by November.

Since the decision to build a new leisure centre was taken, the project has hit snags.

It was on hold for a year when inflation costs spiralled in autumn 2022 before being restarted with some cuts to what was planned, the long wait causing some frustration at the delays.