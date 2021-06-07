Covid Delta variant: Surge testing to be deployed in these Calderdale areas

NHS Test and Trace is launching additional testing and genomic sequencing in Calderdale with additional testing being offered in the Todmorden, Park and Warley wards of the borough.

This surge testing is being deployed from tomorrow (Tuesday) following the identification of a small number of confirmed cases of the covid Delta variant.

All the confirmed cases have been instructed to self-isolate and their contacts have been identified.

Surge testing to be deployed in Calderdale

Everyone aged 12 and over who lives or works in these areas is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern (VOC). This is where contact tracers look back over an extended period to determine the route of transmission.

By using PCR testing, positive results are sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases with a variant of concern and then prevent their spread.

If you have symptoms you should book a free test online or by phone. You can then go to a testing site or have a kit sent to your home. If you have no symptoms, you should visit your local authority’s website for more information: www.calderdale.gov.uk/

People in this area should continue to make use of free twice-weekly rapid tests, commonly known as lateral flow devices, alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.