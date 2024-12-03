Here’s what you need to know 🤧

There have been many different variants of Covid with XEC driving cases in autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Covid symptoms.

This Christmas season the last thing you want to do is feel under the weather. Whilst case numbers of Covid across the UK have remained stable, there are still thousands being detected every week.

Over the past two winters there were at least 19,500 Covid associated deaths over the last two winters according to data from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

To help make sure you stay safe this Christmas, these are the symptoms of Covid you need to look out for.

It's important to be aware of the symptoms of Covid this Christmas. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

What are the different Covid variants?

Since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, there have been many different types of variants and subvariants. This is expected as the virus continues to develop and evolve.

Previous variants include: Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron, FliRT and FLuQE, with the latest variant making headlines XEC driving up case numbers in autumn when it accounted for one in 10 cases according to UKHSA.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Despite there being different variants of Covid, the symptoms have not changed and are still similar to that of a cold or flu. This is why testing is vital to help determine whether or not you have Covid this Christmas so you can prevent spreading it to vulnerable friends and family members.

Symptoms of Covid can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Most people will recover in a few days or weeks, making a full recovery within 12 weeks. However, for some people symptoms can last much longer, this called Long Covid. It’s important that if you experience ongoing Covid symptoms to reach out to your GP.

Where can you get a Covid test?

Free Covid tests are available from your local pharmacy if you’re aged 12 years and over and at high risk of being seriously ill with Covid. If you do not meet this criteria you can still purchase Covid tests at a pharmacy, supermarket or online.

Do you still have to isolate with Covid?

There is no legal requirement to self-isolate if you have Covid, however the NHS recommend that if you test positive for Covid that you try to stay home and avoid contact with people for five days after the day the test was taken if you are over 18-years-old.

If you are under 18-years-old it’s advised that if you test positive for Covid you try to stay home and avoid contact with people for three days after the day the test was taken. The reason for this is that those who are under-18 tend to infectious for less time than adults.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid and what services are available at NHS.UK.