Cygnet Lodge Brighouse praised by Care Quality Commission as it is given a Good rating

The regulator’s report on Cygnet Lodge Brighouse praised the high standard of care offered at the service and highlighted many areas of positive practice.

The service, on Rastrick Common, is part of the Cygnet Health Care division, and offers a high dependency rehabilitation service for men.

The inspection, which took place in November 2023, looked at all key lines of enquiry; Safe, Caring, Responsive, Well Led and Effective.

Picture: Cygnet Health Care

The Cygnet Health Care service was awarded a Good rating across all areas.

As part of the inspection, the CQC spoke with service users and their loved ones, as well as staff.

Feedback from patients about the care they received was consistently good and patients said that staff were “kind and supportive and went out of their way to meet their needs and treat them well.”

The report read: “The service provided safe care. The ward environments were safe and clean.

“The wards had enough nurses and doctors and staff assessed and managed risk well. They minimised the use of restrictive practices, managed medicines safely and followed good practice with respect to safeguarding."

Highlighting how staff understood and respected the individual needs of each patient, the CQC inspection team said: “Staff made sure patients understood their care and treatment and found ways to communicate with patients who had communication difficulties.”

Hospital Manager Katie Smith said: “I am incredibly proud of our recent inspection outcome for Cygnet Lodge Brighouse from the CQC.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional multi-disciplinary team and clinical staff who go above and beyond to provide high-quality care and support to our patients.

“We have made significant upgrades to the physical environment of the hospital over the last couple of years which in turn helps in the recovery for our service users and enables staff to work in a nicer environment.