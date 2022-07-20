Drop in visits to A&E at the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust last month

NHS England figures show 15,102 patients visited A&E at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a drop of 1% on the 15,221 visits recorded during May, and 1% lower than the 15,252 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 10,087 visits to A&E departments run by the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
In June:
73% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
782 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Of those, two were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 57 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 4% of patients left before being treated