Everything we know about surge testing in Calderdale to control spread of COVID-19 Delta variant

COVID-19 cases are gradually increasing in Calderdale, and across all parts of the borough Calderdale Council has detected an increase in cases of the Delta variant (first identified in India) in the last week.

The number of Delta cases is still low but there are indications that rates are rising.

Additional testing and enhanced contact tracing are being introduced in the area to identify positive cases, including their contacts, enabling and supporting individuals to isolate so the Council can break chains of transmission and stop new variants from spreading further.

NHS contact tracing will be stepped up as surge testing is introduced in Calderdale

The areas affected are Park ward, Todmorden ward, and Warley ward.

To address this, extra COVID-19 testing will be carried out in these areas for all residents or those who work in these areas, irrespective of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Results of all positive cases will be analysed to determine whether cases are a new variant of concern.

Calderdale Council and its partner organisations are carrying out enhanced contact tracing for variants of concern across the whole borough, building on the success of their existing local service which supports NHS Test and Trace.

Calderdale’s local contact tracers will identify the contacts of people who have tested positive for a variant of concern, as well as identifying the contacts of the contacts. All contacts, and contacts of contacts, will be asked to do PCR tests regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Positive tests will be sent off to be analysed to identify if they are a variant of concern and help the Council to better understand how widespread this particular strand of the virus is in the area.

If someone tests positive, they must self-isolate immediately and pass on details of their contacts to NHS Test and Trace.

As part of the local delivery of additional testing, everyone who is asked to take a test will receive information about how to access support in case they have to self-isolate.

Local contact tracers are also continuing their engagement with communities to increase take-up of the COVID-19 vaccine where the number of vaccinated people is lower.

Additional testing is taking place as follows:

In Todmorden, the Mobile Testing Unit at Todmorden Sports Centre will be open as usual for symptomatic testing on Mondays, but it will also be open for an extended period to enable asymptomatic testing from Tuesday June 8 to Sunday June 13 .

From Wednesday June 9 to Friday June 11, PCR testing kits will be distributed to students at school for them to take home so their whole household can get tested.

From Monday June 14 to Friday June 18, a Mobile Testing Unit will be travelling around Todmorden and Walsden.

In Park and Warley, from Tuesday June 8 to Friday June 18, a Mobile Testing Unit will be available in certain workplaces and PCR testing kits will be available to take home so that workers and their whole household can get tested.

From Thursday June 10 to Friday June 18, PCR testing kits will be available in certain schools in the area for students to take home for their whole household.

From Monday June 21, Mobile Testing Units will be going to a range of trusted community venues, including places of worship. These locations are being chosen through engagement with the local community to determine where is most appropriate and convenient for people to get tested.