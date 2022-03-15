Exasperated Halifax residents demand action over struggles to get an NHS dentist

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has launched a petition to Parliament expressing concern over the inability to access NHS dentists.

More than 400 people have signed the petition so far, which says residents are struggling to get urgent and routine treatments at NHS dentists, and being advised to travel out of the area for help.

The petition urges the Government to improve NHS dental care provision in Halifax so that residents can access care easily and locally.

“Local people are finding it almost impossible to register with an NHS dentist and we’ve had parents particularly upset that they cannot get dentist appointments for their children,” said Ms Lynch.

“Speaking to dentists themselves, we know that the system is broken and so does the Government, with lots of MPs raising this issue nationally. The petition is one more way of asking the Government to fix it.

“We simply cannot have parents having no choice but to attempt DIY dental procedures on their children.”

The Courier reported in August that there were no dentists in Calderdale taking on new NHS patients.

Adults and children were facing travelling miles for their dental care because no practice in Calderdale - or Kirklees - would take them on.

Healthwatch Calderdale and Healthwatch Kirklees had been contacting every dental practice in each borough to establish if they were willing to register new patients to their NHS list, whether they would register a child, and whether they were offering routine appointments.

Every dental practice told the watchdog they could not currently register a new NHS patient of any age.

Ben Matthews, 44, from Halifax is among the many who have been struggling. He has been without an NHS dentist for two years but has needed three emergency procedures in that time.

He is also missing out on preventative care.