Fears noise from battery energy plant could compound issues from mysterious 'Holmfield hum'

People in part of Halifax fear noise pollution from a proposed battery energy storage plant could compound health impacts some experience from the ‘Holmfield hum’.

For years, some Holmfield residents have experienced the mysterious noise, which they say is impacting on their health.

Despite Calderdale Council investigations, a source has never been found.

Masdar Arlington has recently leafleted and held a consultation event about proposals for a battery energy storage system at a site near an industrial estate off Holdsworth Road.

Some people in Holmfield have been complaining for years about the hum

Worries rom residents include its proximity to houses, schools and historic buildings.

They raised the issue in a questions-to-councillors session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Yvonne Regan asked: “I want to know if the Holmfield battery storage application, once submitted, will be given both the council and planning officers’ full attention and that a full investigation into the suitability of both the site and the amount of noise pollution it will create.

“I have grave concerns regarding the noise impact that such a large facility will create on our local environment and community, given the fact our community is suffering from the continual unidentified Holmfield hum, despite council investigations.”

Deputy council leader Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said a planning application had not yet been submitted.

The council could not make public comments that prejudge an assessment of an application, as planning was a quasi-judicial process.

“However, we can assure you that if an application is submitted full public consultation will be carried out and all the relevant considerations including potential impacts on noise pollution will be carefully considered before a decision is taken,” he said.