First look at new Calderdale Royal Hospital complex and multi-storey car park

The plans include a new Accident and Emergency Department, additional inpatient wards, and a new car park.

The new A&E and wards will be linked to the existing hospital and located off Godfrey Road.

The car park will be located at the front of the current hospital on Dryclough Lane. Electric charging points will be available in the new car park to promote sustainability for

Illustrative/indicative Design of the new A&E and Wards – that is subject to approval of the detailed design at reserved matters stage

the future.

It is hoped that subject to planning approval, building of the new car park will start in 2022,and the new hospital buildings in 2023.

Philip Lewer, Trust Chair said: “This is very much an ongoing journey to ensure that Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and its partners can provide the best hospital and community healthcare for patients and families for future generations.”

A number of estate developments are needed at the Calderdale Royal Hospital according to the Trust.

Design of the new multistorey car park

The Trust says these developments will improve service delivery, provide improved clinical facilities and patient safety, and will enable compliance with national recommendations for estate and clinical service delivery.

A new 30,000m2 hospital building and related estate developments is being planned and will include a new A&E department, a paediatric A&E department, additional theatre capacity and a further ten inpatient wards.

To facilitate the expansion of service provision at Calderdale Royal Hospital, the Trust has developed a Parking Strategy for the estate which includes a new car park that will act as the primary location for future parking provision.

The multi-storey will be a similar scale and height to the existing main hospital buildings and will have 'high-quality and sensitive design response to setting in the townscape' the Trust say

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has backed the plans.

She said: “I welcome this investment in our hospital which will help our NHS Trust to deliver better services and health outcomes for the people of Calderdale. It is important however that the aesthetics of the new buildings are sensitive to the character of the surrounding area, as well as taking into account traffic and parking considerations."

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “The plans for Calderdale Royal Hospital represent significant investment in our borough, as we progress towards the Vision2024 for Calderdale to help people live a larger life.

“In Calderdale, we have a strong focus on improving local people’s wellbeing and ensuring the best care that meets each person’s individual needs within their own community. So it’s great to see the proposals for the hospital, which would boost facilities for patients and staff, help attract new talent and bring wider social and economic benefits. As local people are at the heart of our health and care system, it’s really important that they have their say on the plans.