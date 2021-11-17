Flu and Covid-19 jabs on offer at Halifax's Piece Hall this weekend

People who are being eligible can turn up, no appointment necessary

The sessions will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

People can walk-in and get vaccinated without an appointment and vaccinations are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

First, second, and third doses (for those with severe immune-suppression) of the Covid-19 vaccine are available. Booster jabs will also be available for people over the age of 50, people who work on the frontline of health and social care services, and people with underlying health conditions.

NHS Calderdale CCG is also urging pregnant women to make sure they get their Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

They say the Covid-19 and flu vaccines available in the UK have been shown to be effective and to have a good safety profile.

They added vaccination is the best way to protect against the known risks of Covid-19 in pregnancy for both women and babies, including admission of the woman to intensive care and premature birth of the baby.

NHS flu jabs will be available for people who are 18 and over who are eligible to get the vaccination for free. These include people who are are 50 and over, those who have certain health conditions, are pregnant, frontline health or social care workers, people who live with someone who is more likely to get infections, and people who receive a carers’ allowance or are the main carer for an older or disabled person.

People who are not eligible for an NHS flu jab will be able to pay £14.99 to get one on the day.

Asghar Khan, Director at Medicare Chemists Limited - who are running the walk-in clinic - said: “We’re excited to be involved in this walk-in clinic and our experienced vaccination team are gearing up for a busy weekend.

“We’re all aware of how important it is to be protected from Covid-19, and if you’re 16 and over and yet to be vaccinated this is a perfect opportunity to grab-a-jab. These vaccines are readily available and it’s never too late to get one.

“It’s also really important that we’re protected from flu as well. Case numbers were down last year because the various lockdowns reduced transmission rates. This year we’re mixing much more so it’s vital that you get your flu jab, particularly if you’re eligible for one for free though the NHS.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This is another wonderful example of partnership in action and we’re happy to welcome our NHS colleagues into The Piece Hall once again.