Funding approved for state-of-the-art Halifax leisure centre but when will plans be revealed

Proposals have been approved for a state-of-the-art leisure centre in Halifax.

Plans are in place for a new combined swimming pool and leisure facility on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

As well as a modern gym, pool and sports hall/dance studio facilities, it’s proposed that the new centre would also offer alternative options to encourage people to get active, including a wellness suite and adventure climb.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The existing leisure facilities in Halifax are reaching the end of their useful life and it’s important that we move forward with plans for a new site, to ensure continued leisure provision in the town.

“The proposed combined pool and fitness centre at the site of the current North Bridge Leisure Centre would give a significant boost not only to the regeneration of Halifax and the wider Calderdale economy, but also to the borough’s offer as a place to invest, live, visit, work and play.”

Initial proposals and feasibility studies were developed last year and the Council received over 1,600 responses to the public consultation.

As well as a significant amount of enthusiastic support for the proposals, feedback and suggestions were received that will be used to support the development of the technical design.

The specification for the new leisure centre will also incorporate the latest energy efficient and carbon footprint reducing innovations, supporting the Council’s fight against climate change.

At the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday July 29, members approved funding to progress the project to the detailed technical design stage, which will include the submission of the planning application.

During this stage there will also be a further public consultation on the detailed proposals to ensure that the new leisure centre meets the needs of all of the Calderdale community.

Recommendations from Cabinet will now go to full Council for a decision on the proposed next steps for the project. It is expected that Council will be asked to make a final decision on the design, the facilities, the business case and funding for the new leisure centre next summer.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “This exciting project forms part of the wider plans for Halifax town centre and complements our Active Calderdale campaign.

“The proposals for the new leisure centre are not only focused on providing top class sporting facilities, but also look to offer new, varied ways for people to be active.”