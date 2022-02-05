Halifax mum diagnosed with terminal cancer trying to help pay for daughter's wedding

Margaret Nicholson’s world was turned upside down last month when she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and told she had just months to live.

The 64-year-old, who grew up in Lightcliffe and now lives in Ovenden, is desperate to help towards the cost of her eldest daughter’s nuptials and had been putting money aside to contribute.

But now she fears she does not have the time she thought she did to be able to save.

Halifax mum and grandma Margaret Nicholson

“I would have saved up but the time to do that has just been taken away from me,” she said.

“It’s just totally pulled the rug out from underneath us.

“We’re a tight family. There have been plenty of tears.”

Margaret has three children - Krissy, 38; son Robin, 35 and daughter Jodie, 33 - as well as four grandchildren, three girls and one boy aged 8, 12, 13 and 18.

Krissy has brought the date of her wedding forward, from June 2023 to May this year, since her mum’s diagnosis in the hope she will be able to be there.

Support worker Margaret has had her head shaved twice to raise money for charity and at work dresses up as Father Christmas for the people she supports.

She said she has requested she be cremated in her Santa suit.

“If the last thing that I do leaves a smile on people’s faces then I’ll be happy,” she explained.

She has also written her speech for Krissy’s wedding and asked her son to read it out if she can not be there.

Margaret started suffering breathing problems last year but initially thought it was a lasting side-effect of Covid-19, which she tested positive for in August.

On New Year’s Eve, she was told a scan was showing a shadow on her right lung and a few weeks later she was dealt the devastating news that it was a quick-spreading cancer.

“I would like to help my beautiful, amazing, gorgeous daughter have the wedding of her dreams and one that I would have gladly given her and worked to pay for, given the time,” said Margaret.

The online fundraiser she has launched appealing for help has already collected more than £2,000 towards her £7,500 target.

She said she has been “blown away” by the donations that have been made so far.