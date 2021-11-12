Halifax rugby legend becomes ambassador of mental health charity

Rugby legend Johh Bentley (centre) with Invictus Wellbeing's Chris Georgiou (left) and Danny Hutchinson (right)

‘Bentos’, as he is known at Halifax RLFC, said he was delighted to have become a charity ambassador for Invictus Wellbeing.

“I am delighted to join the charity and help raise awareness of young people’s mental health whilst also being able to go out and speak to young people about living a happy life and being proud of who you are,” he said.

John spent two spells at Halifax in the late 90s and is a renowned figure amongst the Halifax faithful. He has played for Great Britain and England, and was immortalised by his incredible try for British Lions in 1997.

Invictus Wellbeing, based at Dean Clough, has worked with thousands of young people across Calderdale and beyond over the last year.

Chris Georgiou, founder and CEO of the charity, said: “We believe John is a fantastic asset for our cause and we hope he can contribute in a hugely positive way for many years to come”.

Danny Hutchinson, Operations Manager at Invictus Wellbeing, added: “John is a charismatic, hard-working and deeply passionate man who really cares about giving young people the best opportunity in life.