Health bosses suspend visiting patients at Calderdale Royal Hospital with immediate effect

The Trust said that maintaining the health and wellbeing, safety and care of its patients and colleagues has always been its top priority and with immediate effect has suspended all but the most essential on-site patient visiting.

Jo Fawcus, Chief Operating Officer said the decision follows in the footsteps of many other hospitals across the county and is designed to prevent the spread of infection and help the Trust maintain care quality and services.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

“We have seen a substantial increase in the number of patients who are COVID positive," she said.

“We know how important visiting is both to our patients and their loved ones and so this clinical decision to suspend all but the most essential on-site patient visiting was tough one to make.

"We are continually reviewing the situation and will post updates on our social media channels and our website.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding through these incredibly challenging times”.

Virtual visiting

Ward staff and Relatives' Line staff will assist in the setting up of a virtual visit on the ward between the patient relative/friend/carer, promoting face-time contact using a device that the hospital provide.

Set up to give families quick and direct updates on their loved ones at this difficult time a dedicated relatives' line has been set up.

It is a single point of contact given to relatives or a designated friend when a patient is admitted. It is password protected and the team manning the number will have access to patient information, so ward staff have more time to care for their patients.