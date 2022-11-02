News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Health: Halifax's MP takes town's chronic NHS dentist shortage to Parliament

The plight of people searching for an NHS dentist in Halifax has been raised in Parliament by the town’s MP.

By Sarah Fitton
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 1:49pm

Holly Lynch presented a petition signed by more than 540 residents in the House of Commons yesterday (Tuesday) calling for the Government to improve NHS dental care provision in the area.

She said: “Constituents in Halifax have increasingly been contacting me, saying that they are simply unable to get an NHS dental appointment under any circumstances.

"The British Dental Association says that more than 43 million dental appointments were lost between April 2020 and April 2022, including more than 13 million appointments for children.

More than 540 people signed the petition about a lack of NHS dental care in Halifax

Most Popular

"The pandemic made the situation and the backlogs worse but the system was already broken.”

The petition said that people have been unable to access both urgent and routine treatments at NHS dentists.

It also expressed concern about Halifax residents being advised by NHS England to travel out of the area for dental care.

Read More
Campaigning Calderdale mum given six months to live meets Keir Starmer as she fi...

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax
ParliamentNHSHalifaxGovernmentHouse of Commons