Holly Lynch presented a petition signed by more than 540 residents in the House of Commons yesterday (Tuesday) calling for the Government to improve NHS dental care provision in the area.

She said: “Constituents in Halifax have increasingly been contacting me, saying that they are simply unable to get an NHS dental appointment under any circumstances.

"The British Dental Association says that more than 43 million dental appointments were lost between April 2020 and April 2022, including more than 13 million appointments for children.

More than 540 people signed the petition about a lack of NHS dental care in Halifax

"The pandemic made the situation and the backlogs worse but the system was already broken.”

The petition said that people have been unable to access both urgent and routine treatments at NHS dentists.

It also expressed concern about Halifax residents being advised by NHS England to travel out of the area for dental care.

