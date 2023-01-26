News you can trust since 1853
Health: Here is how you can find out more about mental health support in Calderdale

Calderdale residents are being invited to a showcase of the help on offer for people with mental health struggles.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mental health charity Healthy Minds is holding a drop-in event tomorrow (Friday) at its base at 1 King Street from 10am until 1pm with plenty of activities to enjoy.

As well as yoga, arts and crafts, there will be a welfare rights talk, allotment tasters and information about the Healthy Minds peer-support programme, warm space drop-ins, befriending service and more.

Cath McNally, Volunteer Manager, said "The pressures of moving on in a post-pandemic world, combined with the cost-of-living crisis, have made the past year particularly taxing on the mental health of our community.

The Healthy Minds team
"Now more than ever, it is important that people know where they can go to get support. That’s why we’re pleased to offer this chance for people to visit us and experience our offer first-hand.”

For more information email [email protected] . Read more about Education: Here are the schools in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale shutting during the teachers' strikes HERE

King StreetHalifax