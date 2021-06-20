Health partnership seeks help to launch anti-racism movement

Co-created by over 100 WY&H HCP ethnic minority colleagues to proactively challenge racism across all aspects of society, the movement is part of an ongoing commitment to tackle structural and institutionalised racism, as well as addressing health and social inequalities across the area.

The movement, a recommendation from the WY&H HCP review in October 2020 into the impact of COVID-19 on health inequalities, is being developed with all organisations, including the NHS, councils, Healthwatch and the voluntary community social enterprise sector.

Over 150 organisations have already come forward to pledge their support – including housing associations, universities, West Yorkshire Police, unions, community groups and sports clubs including Keighley Cougars, Community Foundation at Wakefield Trinity, and Bradford Bulls Foundation (rugby).

Director of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) Chief Superintendent Jackie Marsh said “We are committed to tackling racism in all its forms and by putting people’s experiences first, we can better understand how we can collectively confront it.

"I’m pleased that the Violence Reduction Unit is a key partner in this work. We each have the responsibility to recognise the issues that exist and by working together to address them, we have more chance of achieving positive changes to racial equality across our area”.

The movement spotlights the experiences of ethnic minority staff and allies from across WY&H HCP and illustrates their views of racism. Imagery from the campaign will be displayed outdoors and on bus rears, as well as across social media with the hashtag #WYHRootOutRacism.

The campaign will include a suite of educational resources to encourage people to better inform themselves on anti-racist behaviours and practices, whilst linking to training and people’s life stories.

Rob Webster (CBE), CEO Lead for WY&H HCP said: “To change people’s behaviours, we must change people’s minds. The visuals for this movement aim to make people stop and think, to try to better understand what is going on beneath the surface for people, and in response, act on these feelings to make a real change in their community.