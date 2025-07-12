Too much sun can lead to a medical emergency for children ☀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are being warned to keep their kids out of the hot sun.

The UK is set for its third heatwave of the summer.

A leading pharmacist is urging parents to be aware of the risks of overheating or heatstroke.

The UK is set for its third heatwave this summer, whilst it may be tempting to have fun in the outdoors, a leading pharmacist is urging parents to be on the lookout for overheating or heatstroke.

Children are more at risk of overheating or heatstroke than adults because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. Too much time in the sun can lead to heat exhaustion in both children and adults – but if that is not combated quickly, it can lead to heatstroke and must be treated as a medical emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the UK is set for another round of scorching weather with temperatures expected to reach the high 20s over the weekend and into Monday (July 14).

The strength of the sun (UV index) is expected to be “very high”, regardless of cloud cover, meaning high factor sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher is essential for both adults and children.

George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy urges parents to look out for these symptoms of heatstroke and gives top tips on how to help keep your kids cool during the heatwave.

How hot is too hot for kids to play outside?

It may be tempting to spend the day outdoors in the sunshine, but the warm weather can be dangerous for children. Kids should not take part in vigorous physical activity on very hot days, especially when temperatures are in excess of 30C, according to the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sandhu said: “Britain is enjoying a glorious summer, and I would encourage everyone – young and old - to make the very most of it.

“Children will of course want to play outside, and whether it’s splashing around in the paddling pool or running around with their friends, parents must be mindful of their young ones overheating.

“Adults should keep a close eye on the behaviour of children, watch for tiredness, irritability, dizziness because these are early warning signs of heat exhaustion.

“We advise elderly and vulnerable people to avoid over exposure to the sun from 11am to 3pm during the hottest hours of the day – and that advice applies to children as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over-exposure to the sun puts children at greater risk of sunburn, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“If you believe your child has heat exhaustion, then you must remove them from the sun immediately, cool them down and get some fluids in them. If you’re unable to cool them down after 30 minutes, you should call 999 because they could be suffering heatstroke, which can be fatal if not treated quickly.”

What are the symptoms of heat stroke in children?

Young children and babies are more likely to develop heat exhaustion. Signs of heat exhaustion in children can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiredness

Dizziness

Feeling ill or being physically sick

Headache

Excessive sweating

Pale or clammy skin

Heat rash

Cramps in the arms, legs or stomach

Fast breathing and raised heat rate

Weakness

High temperature

Excessive thirst

How to cool a child down if you believe they have heat exhaustion

If someone is presenting with the symptoms of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and rehydrated immediately.

First move them to a cool place, remove any unnecessary clothing that is keeping them warm, get them to drink fluids such as cool water or a rehydration drink, cool their skin by using a spray or sponge on their skin with cool water and fan them or apply cold packs wrapped in cloth under the arms and on the neck.

Most importantly, stay with them until they are cooler, or if symptoms persist after half an hour call 999.

Is it heatstroke? When to call 999 immediately

You should immediately call 999 if the child is still unwell after 30 minutes of cooling down and taking on fluids, have a high temperature, hot skin that is not sweating, a fast heartbeat, fast breathing or shortness of breath, confusion, a seizure or loss of consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to keep your kids cool in the sun?

Mr Sandhu has outlined some simple but important steps to keep children cool this summer.

Avoid physical exertion

On days that are very hot, with temperatures above 30C, children should avoid vigorous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and wear loose, light-coloured clothing.

Stay out of direct sunlight

Stay out of the sun during the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. Plan to do any exercise in the early morning, or later in the evening, when temperatures have cooled down.

Stay Hydrated

Children are at greater risk of dehydration, so it’s important to remind them to drink fluids in the heat as they won’t always remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sandhu says: “ While adults generally have good access to water, for children this is not always as easy because they usually have to ask for it, meaning it is especially important for adults to remember.

“Plus, children are not always aware they are thirsty, often they are distracted by the fun they are having when the weather is fine.

“Without sufficient hydration the process is compromised, which can lead to children and older people overheating, feeling dizzy, dehydrated and even in some cases losing consciousness.”

Apply regular sunscreen

Even a single sunburn can increase your risk of developing skin cancer, it’s important that you protect your children with sun screen and regularly apply this throughout the day using NHS advise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sandhu says: “It’s estimated that 59% of children under 18 have been sunburned at least once in their lives, putting them at risk of skin damage, not to mention skin cancer.”

Parents with babies and young children must be particularly vigilant

Babies and young children are particularly susceptible to becoming unwell during hot weather, Mr Sandhu explains that this is because: “Their bodies do not cope as well in these conditions, meaning they are less able to regulate temperature. Babies and young children aged five years and under are particularly at risk of developing severe symptoms.”

You can find out more about how to keep children safe in the sun at NHS.UK.