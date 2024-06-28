Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax and Huddersfield’s A&E teams have issued a warning to patients as a junior doctors’ strike goes into a second day.

The walkout – part of a national dispute over pay – started at 7am yesterday and is planned to last until 7am on Tuesday.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has taken to social media to warn people that the A&E teams at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary are “extremely busy” because of the industrial action.

They are urging people to only come to the A&E departments if necessary.

People are being urged to use NHS services wisely

"Please only attend if you have a life or limb-threatening emergency,” the trust has posted.

"We will prioritise the most urgent cases. If yours is not an emergency, you will have a very long wait.”

Earlier this week, Huw Masson – consultant in emergency medicine and clinical director for urgent and emergency care at the trust - said: “Patient safety is our absolute priority and I urge people to please choose NHS services wisely so we can prioritise those with genuine, life-threatening emergencies.

"NHS 111 online should be your first port of call if you are unsure where to go.”

The trust has said it will ensure resources are prioritised to protect emergency treatment, cancer care, critical care, maternity and neonatal care, trauma, and patients who have waited the longest for elective surgery.

But patients are being urged to “choose NHS services wisely and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most”.

This includes using NHS 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

More information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available on the NHS website.

Anyone with a hospital appointment who has not been contacted to reschedule should attend that appointment as planned.

People should also attend GP appointments unless contacted and told otherwise.