How to celebrate Calderdale's NHS heroes with a cuppa

The NHS Big Tea - a national celebration of NHS staff - takes place today, with millions of tea bags squeezed in homes, schools, workplaces, community centres, church halls and hospitals.

The event is aimed at raising events and funds for local NHS charities.

Emma Kovaleski, Manager of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity, said: “We are super excited for this year’s NHS Big Tea, and we can’t wait to see how people celebrate and fundraise.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

"I will be raising a cup of tea and slice of cake in thanks and recognition of all the hard work that takes place at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

"All of my colleagues continue to show kindness, compassion and care, they always go above and beyond for our patients, their loved ones and the communities we serve, and I couldn’t be prouder.

"Here’s to 74 amazing years of the NHS and many more to come.”

Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, added: “By hosting tea parties and inviting your friends, colleagues or classmates, the NHS Big Tea allows us to come together and say an enormous thank you to our incredible NHS.

"So, whether at home, in the office or in school, we’re asking the nation to pop the kettle on, grab the biscuits, and raise vital funds to help the NHS go further this July.”

The funds raised last year contributed towards the ongoing health and wellbeing support we have provided colleagues this year, for example, wellbeing bags and team-building initiatives.