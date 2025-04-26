Hundreds flock to Halifax cancer awareness team's spring festival
The event was held at The Outback community kitchen and garden on Lightowler Road and was co-hosted by Sarah Waddington and Sarah Thorne from Calderdale Cancer Aware.
It was aimed at encouraging people to prioritise their health and embrace a healthy lifestyle, and included showcasing healthy cultural dishes and sharing information about cancer and healthy living.
The Calderdale Cancer Aware team is part of Halifax Opportunities Trust and is based at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre.
The team aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer and promote screening programs.
Its work includes a Chat and Chaii group every Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with concerns about cancer or who would like more information about Calderdale Cancer Aware Team and its work can contact its members by calling 01422 347 392 or by emailing [email protected].