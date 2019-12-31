'I'm devastated': owner of Halifax care home confirms closure

An owner of a popular care home has said she is "devastated" after her business is set to close after 23 years.

Patricia Beaumont, 72, owner of High Lee Care Home, on Sowerby Lane, said the reason for the closure is due to a lack of residential numbers.

The Halifax care home, which became registered as a care home in 1996, has space for 17 residents but is down to only eight.

Ms Beaumont said: "We've space for 17, but we're now down to eight.

"I have had to make the decision to close the home in mid January.

"I have over 10 members of staff which I would no longer be able to keep on if this continues.

"If it carries on we will be financially struggling.

"Now eight residents are set to be moved somewhere else.

"A lot of them have been with us for a long time.

"We have never been in this situation before - I'm devastated."

In its latest Care Quality Commission review, High Lee Care Home scored an overall Good score.

The report said: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.