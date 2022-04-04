Innovative dispensary launches to support people who use drugs in Halifax

The new dispensary, which is licensed by the Home Office and located within the Calderdale Recovery Steps drug and alcohol treatment service, allows people to access the medication they need to help them manage their drug use.

The dispensary is run by Humankind, one of the UK’s drug and alcohol treatment providers, in partnership with The Basement Project and Calderdale Council.

Speaking about the dispensary, Calderdale Council’s Public Health Manager Niamh Cullen said: “For our most vulnerable and poorly service users it’s important we see them as often possible, build strong relationships with them and offer easy access to other health and recovery services onsite, in Calderdale we are really concerned about the number of premature deaths amongst those using drugs and alcohol in our communities”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new dispensary located within the Calderdale Recovery Steps drug and alcohol treatment service,

The new service is facilitated by registered pharmacy technicians and nurses with support from recovery staff.

The staff are able to issue medication such as methadone and buprenorphine to help people manage and reduce their use of illicit substances.

Talking about the impact of the service, Roz Gittins, Director of Pharmacy at Humankind, said: "We're really pleased to be able to offer another option for people who may otherwise remain at greater risk of drug related death. I'm really proud to see pharmacy technicians being able to use their skills in this way and hearing first hand from people the difference it's already making."

By integrating the dispensary into the service, Calderdale Recovery Steps hopes to remove some of the barriers that people who use drugs face when trying to access their medication, such as the cost and time of travelling to a pharmacy located far from their home.

The dispensary is a targeted service that anticipates working with approximately 20 of Calderdale Recovery Steps existing clients with the aim of providing intensive and holistic support that meets their additional needs.