Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust celebrates its 25th anniversary

Helen Mervill, Fundraising Manager, and Pam Thornes, Charity Manager,

Companies that have accepted the challenge have received a £25 cash delivery from the charity and they have pledged to increase this amount to £250 through creative fundraising.

In addition to the #25to250 challenge, The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust has launched initiatives aimed at individuals and schools and have released films showcasing the work of Laura’s charity and highlighting some important collaborators and a short film featuring celebrities and special guests giving their reasons to support the work of the charity.

he “25 Reasons to Support” film, featuring some very familiar faces, including the charity’s Patrons Catherine Tate and Keith Senior, Stephen Fry, Jason Robinson OBE, Jo Brand, Nina Hossain, Colson Smith and John Amaechi OBE amongst many others.

Fundraising Manager, Helen Mervill comments; “Laura Crane and I were childhood friends and grew up together and so every milestone we reach as a charity is bitter-sweet as the charity is here because Laura isn’t. But I am so incredibly proud of the difference the charity has made and will continue to make in Laura’s name.”

25 Years of fighting cancer in young people

In October 1996 the family of Laura Crane registered a youth cancer charity in her name and 25 years on they celebrate the achievements of the past 25 in our #25YearFight

Laura Crane lived in Brighouse as a teenager and attended Brighouse High School before moving to Huddersfield.

For 25 years The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust has been raising money to fund medical and social research and support projects to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation for teenagers and young adults with cancer and improve mental wellbeing.

Much of the charity’s funds have been focused on the Yorkshire Hospitals (Leeds General Infirmary and St James’ in Leeds, Royal Hallamshire and Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Weston Park in Sheffield and Castle Hill in Hull) where they have funded research, dedicated staff and teenage spaces and equipment to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Young people with cancer throughout the Halifax area will be treated at one of the Leeds hospitals, where they have funded the teenage chillout space and continue to fund specialist paints for the radiotherapy masks that the teenagers wear, transforming them from the stark white marks to bespoke Disney characters and superheroes of the patients choosing.

Charity Manager, Pam Thornes commented; “The LCYCT is coming through a very difficult time, but we are determined to continue doing what we do, which is why our #25YearFight activities are so important and we thank all the companies taking part in the #25to250 challenge.