Major refurbishment sees new Calderdale respite centre for people with disabilities open

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Cllr Josh Fenton-Glynn, at the Westgarth facility.

The former Westgarth children’s home has undergone major refurbishment works providing much improved accommodation for people accessing the service and for staff providing support.

Calderdale Council said the new Westgarth facility has been planned with its users’ needs fully in mind with fully accessible accommodation and bathroom facilities, finished to a high standard.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Cllr Josh Fenton-Glynn, said: “We continuously do what we can to increase our support for carers and people with disabilities. A modern residential setting is something I’m really proud of.

The new modern extension at Westgarth.

“The new Westgarth facility offers an exceptional standard of accommodation for adults with disabilities in need of respite care. In my recent visit to the centre, I was really pleased to see the fantastic facilities on offer, especially the way that the latest technology has been used to ensure the spaces are suitable for those with different levels of need.

“I’m also proud of the way that we’ve been able to repurpose this former children’s home to ensure we can meet the needs of people in the borough. I’ve no doubt that Westgarth will be a much-valued facility, providing high-quality and easily accessible accommodation and allowing its users to flourish.”

The entire building has been refurbished and remodelled and provides a kitchen, laundry, lounge and dining area, plus office space for staff.

A previous extension built in the 1970s has been removed and replaced with a modern single storey building, providing en-suite bedrooms on one level, to better support those with additional physical needs.

The building also includes a number of self-contained living units to support people to maintain their independence and further develop the skills they need to lead full and active lives.

Additional work has been carried out on the home’s private garden, including landscaping and the installation of seating areas for residents to enjoy. There’s also a vegetable patch area to allow users to assist with gardening tasks.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The refurbishment work that has been carried out at the Westgarth facility will make a real difference to local families. By repurposing this building we’ve also been able to make the most of our existing assets and breathe new life into this tired building.

“The work has been carefully considered in partnership with adult services to ensure it sufficiently meets the needs of those using the facility. The removal of a former extension has not only improved the look of the facility, but also enabled us to replace this with a single-level facility to support independent living.”