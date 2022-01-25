Tributes to former Calderdale councillor and community stalwart

Richard Marshall, who has passed away

Richard Marshall, who has passed away, was a founder of Mytholmroyd Community Centre in the 1970s and worked hard for many years to establish and manage the building.

He was awarded the MBE for his work for the community centre which remains at the heart of the village, transformed from what was once the site of an old chicken shed into a multi-purpose and well used community building.

Mr Marshall put in decades of civic service, serving as a Conservative councillor on the former Hebden Royd Urban District Council prior to local government reorganisation in 1974, and most recently on Calderdale Council as Conservative councillor for Luddenden Foot, the ward which includes Mytholmroyd, from 2007 to his stepping down in 2015.

In between he served on Hebden Royd Town Council and he was Mayor twice, in its inaugural year, 1974-75, and again in 1986-87.

Calder Valley MP, Conservative Craig Whittaker, has paid tribute to Mr Marshall and said his contribution to his community had been enormous.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of Richard Marshall’s passing.

“He has been a stalwart of his community in Mytholmroyd for his whole life and his contribution to the community has been immense.

“Mytholmroyd has the community centre because of his drive and determination which saw the old chicken shed converted into what it is today.

“Richard has also been a stalwart for his beloved Conservative Party and has served many times, again for our community as a Conservative, on both Calderdale Council as well as the old Hebden Royd Urban District Council.

“He has personally mentored me in my early days in politics and will forever be remembered and appreciated for his loyal support.

“My condolences go out to Claire, Andrew and the whole wider family at this sad time,” he said.

Leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council, Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn), said Mr Marshall was a well-known and greatly respected figure in Mytholmroyd and the wider Calderdale community, as well as in the Conservative Party.

“His dedication and work ethic will be sorely missed, along with his wise advice and friendship to so many.

“Richard will not only be remembered as a popular and tireless ex-councillor, but also as a friend and a true gentleman.

“We send our prayers and deepest condolences to Richard’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Marshall ran his family company, Cinderhill Spinning, at Todmorden for many years and he was also a leading figure in Hebden Royd Swimming Pool Association.