'March With Midwives' vigil taking place in Halifax

The vigil will start outside Calderdale Royal Hospital.

People are set to meet outside the front gate of Calderdale Royal Hospital at 2pm where they will clap to show their support for midwives before marching to Manor Heath Park.

The event is one of several vigils taking place across the country on Sunday under the slogan #MarchWithMidwives.

Those attending will be encouraged to share their birth stories and how midwives have helped them.

Organisers say the vigil is in response to a "maternity crisis".

A recent Royal College of Nursing survey of midwives found 60 per cent of staff are thinking of leaving the profession, and for every 30 newly qualified midwives, 29 are leaving.

They want the Government to implement urgent crisis management and resources.