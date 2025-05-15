More people in Calderdale with severe mental health conditions are choosing to get vital health check

People living in Calderdale with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or psychosis are accepting invitations from their GP practice for an annual health check more than ever before.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People with severe mental illness are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and dying earlier from treatable illnesses. The annual health check offers an opportunity for patients to have six key checks. These help lead to greater improvements in health and wellbeing by spotting health issues early and getting treatment faster.

72% of people with a severe mental illness in Calderdale received an annual health check between 2024-2025. A rise from 36% during 2021-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment can take up to 45 minutes and includes a physical check-up focusing on weight, heart rate and blood pressure, a blood and urine test and a conversation with the doctor, nurse or healthcare professional about lifestyle and medication. Some practices may offer these tests at a separate appointment.

Image shows Vicky Mansfield, Nurse Manager at Hebden Bridge Group Practice, carrying out a severe mental illness health check

Vicky Mansfield, Nurse Manager at Hebden Bridge Group Practice said: “During the health checks we will do a blood test to check cholesterol and sugar levels, as well as kidney and liver functions. We know that people with severe mental illness are more likely to have problems with diabetes and cardiovascular issues.”

“It’s really important people come in for their annual health checks. We’re very aware that patients registered with a serious mental illness don’t always attend and the potential knock-on effects it can have on their physical and mental health is that we aren’t able to find any health problems early or if they are taking medicines for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or psychosis, review how well their treatment is working.”

Health and care partners across the Calderdale Cares Partnership which involves the NHS, council and voluntary and community organisations recognise ‘one size does not fit all’ and have worked together with people with lived experience to improve the annual health check experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invitation letters have been re-designed, patient information packs introduced and a series of short films for GP practice staff and patients have been shared. These explain what happens at the health check and patients have shared their experience. Feedback from patients has also been collected and shared with GP practices by way of a ‘top tips for GPs’

There has been a focus on finding out why people did not want to book appointments. Making sure people understand the importance of the health checks and making every effort to make this a relaxed environment for patients.

GP practices also offer reasonable adjustments to support patients when attending their annual health check. Text messages have been sent before the appointment as a reminder and practices may also follow up with people who have not made an appointment for their annual health check to see what help and support they may need to attend.

Partners continue to work together to increase the awareness of health inequalities faced by people with a severe mental illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone registered with a severe mental illness who hasn’t had their annual health check in the last year and would like one should contact their GP practice.

More information about the annual health check can be found on the NHS website: Annual health check for people with severe mental health conditions – NHS