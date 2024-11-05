Two additional UK cases of the potentially deadly Clade Ib strain of mpox have been confirmed among household contacts of the first reported case, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to three, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). has said. The new cases are among household contacts of the first case in the UK, confirmed last week.

Both newly diagnosed patients are receiving specialist care at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London. The UKHSA maintains that the risk to the general UK population “remains low.”

The initial case was identified in London last week in a person who recently returned from a trip to Africa.

They arrived back in the UK on October 21 and began experiencing flu-like symptoms more than 24 hours later. By October 24, a rash developed, worsening over the following days. Contacts of all three cases are being monitored, with testing, vaccination, and guidance provided as needed to limit further spread.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said: “Mpox is very infectious in households with close contact and so it is not unexpected to see further cases within the same household. The overall risk to the UK population remains low. We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread.”

The first symptoms of mpox according to the NHS include a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills or exhaustion. This is followed by a rash one to five days after after your initial symptoms.

Mpox cases are usually mild, with cases generally recovering without patients needing treatment. Most people will feel better within a few weeks, although the illness can be severe for people who are classed high risk such as pregnant women, young children and immunocompromised people.

It comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency in August after an mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases already confirmed outside of Africa in Sweden, India and Germany.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said last week that the Government is collaborating with UKHSA and the NHS “to protect the public and prevent transmission.” He added: “This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely. We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks.”