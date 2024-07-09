Multi-million Calderdale health centre 'going to waste' say campaigners who say it could be helping 30,000 patients
Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) from Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are asking politicians to support them to put pressure in health chiefs to use Todmorden Health Centre as an urgent treatment centre.
With a 2,350 petition completed, they are also set to take this to Calderdale Council politicians.
The groups say when the building, whose tenants include Todmorden Group Practice and Boots pharmacy, was opened it was envisaged it would be used more widely by the NHS trust and other services.
While Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust run some clinics and services at the Lower George Street building, including podiatry and X-ray, many treatment rooms are unused.
Instead, Calder Valley patients - Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd totalling around 30,000 people - have to journey to Halifax or Huddersfield for services.
Early appointment times can be tortuous to get to, particularly difficult for older citizens and those who have disabilities, the campaigners say.
Todmorden PPG Chair Barry Menear said services for which there was room included mental health services.
PPG members have also spoken of transportation problems getting to appointments in Halifax or Huddersfield – particularly early ones which caused a lot of stress, the number of buses and/or trains needed to get there particularly from village valleys like Cornholme, the cost of these causing hardship to those on low incomes, and that many routine medical tests and monitoring could be done at the centre.
One said: "Centralisation saves costs, but who is paying for it? We are - it's our time, our costs, our well-being."
As a PFI-financed building, questions also needed to be asked about the lease terms and renewals, said a patient - when the current lease ended, what would be its future?
